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Bringing Woodworking into a New Era

Harvey Industries will showcase new products at IWF 2026, including the SNIPER Intelligent Drill Press with Embodied Artificial Intelligence and the Baby Gyro Dust Vacuum and Blower. These innovations highlight Harvey’s commitment to advancing woodworking technology.

Woodshop News Editors

At IWF 2026, Harvey Industries will introduce a range of new products that reflect its ongoing pursuit of smarter, safer, and more efficient woodworking solutions.

“Leading the lineup is the SNIPER Intelligent Drill Press, the woodworking industry’s first drill press to incorporate the concept of Embodied Artificial Intelligence (EAI). By combining intelligent positioning, proactive safety protection and an intuitive user interface, Sniper transforms traditional drilling operations into a smarter, more interactive experience, helping users achieve greater accuracy and confidence,” the company said.

“Also on display is the Baby Gyro Dust Vacuum and Blower, Harvey’s versatile high-pressure dust management solution. Engineered to deliver powerful airflow for dust collection, cleanup, and workshop maintenance, it provides exceptional performance in a compact and portable design.

“These new innovations demonstrate Harvey’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of woodworking technology and delivering tools that enhance both productivity and user experience. Visitors are invited to stop by the Harvey booth to experience the future of woodworking firsthand.”

Visit Harvey Industries at IWF booth A10641 and harveywoodworking.com.

What Is IWF Atlanta?

Everything the Woodworking Industry Under One Roof

North America’s largest woodworking trade show brings together machinery, materials, supplies, software, and services for manufacturers, professional woodworkers, and related industries.

Education That Drives Results

Gain practical insights through expert-led seminars and conference sessions focused on improving productivity, profitability, workforce development, and manufacturing operations.

Live Technology in Action

Watch the latest machinery, automation, tools, and finishing equipment demonstrated live by industry experts throughout the exhibit halls.

Discover New Products and Solutions

Compare thousands of innovative products, materials, technologies, and services from established global manufacturers and emerging companies.

Build New Business Opportunities

Meet with exhibitors, suppliers, distributors, and industry professionals from across North America and around the world to develop new partnerships and expand your business.

Network with Industry Leaders

Make meaningful face-to-face connections with peers, customers, and decision-makers through networking events and conversations that can lead to long-term business and career growth.

IWFIWF 2026
Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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