Brian Hansen Appointed as Director of OEM Strategic Development at Gemini Industries

Gemini Industries has announced Brian Hansen’s new role as Director of OEM Strategic Development where he will serve as an enterprise-wide resource supporting the company’s OEM Sales, Technical Service, Industrial Distribution, Laboratory, Product Management, Manufacturing, and Operations teams.

Hansen has dedicated decades of service to both the wood coatings industry and Gemini, building an exceptional reputation for technical expertise, customer relationships, application knowledge, finishing systems, equipment integration, and problem solving. Throughout his career, he has played a significant role in helping customers succeed while contributing to the growth and reputation of Gemini as a trusted technical partner, the company said.