Brian Hansen Appointed as Director of OEM Strategic Development at Gemini Industries
Gemini Industries has announced Brian Hansen’s new role as Director of OEM Strategic Development where he will serve as an enterprise-wide resource supporting the company’s OEM Sales, Technical Service, Industrial…
Gemini Industries has announced Brian Hansen’s new role as Director of OEM Strategic Development where he will serve as an enterprise-wide resource supporting the company’s OEM Sales, Technical Service, Industrial Distribution, Laboratory, Product Management, Manufacturing, and Operations teams.
Hansen has dedicated decades of service to both the wood coatings industry and Gemini, building an exceptional reputation for technical expertise, customer relationships, application knowledge, finishing systems, equipment integration, and problem solving. Throughout his career, he has played a significant role in helping customers succeed while contributing to the growth and reputation of Gemini as a trusted technical partner, the company said.
“This role reflects our commitment to building an organization that aligns talent with the areas where it delivers the greatest value,” added Kevin Laughlin, vice president of sales. “Brian's knowledge, credibility, and industry experience are tremendous assets, and this transition allows us to extend that impact across the entire enterprise while supporting our long-term strategy for OEM growth and operational excellence.”