Biesse America Appoints West Coast Sales Manager

Biesse America, a subsidiary of Biesse S.p.A. and a provider of advanced machinery and technology solutions for the wood processing industry, announced the appointment of Clinten Butts as Regional Sales Manager – Wood, effective June 15.

In this role, Clinten will cover the West Coast region and report directly to Mike Johnson, Sales Director – Wood.

Clinten brings several years of dedicated experience in woodworking and industrial machinery sales, having built a career working alongside manufacturers, distributors, and end users across multiple territories, according to the company.

“Clinten’s appointment reflects Biesse America’s continued investment in building a team capable of delivering the expert guidance and responsive support that today’s woodworking customers demand,” the company said.