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Biesse America Appoints West Coast Sales Manager

Biesse America, a subsidiary of Biesse S.p.A. and a provider of advanced machinery and technology solutions for the wood processing industry, announced the appointment of Clinten Butts as Regional Sales…

Woodshop News Editors

Biesse America, a subsidiary of Biesse S.p.A. and a provider of advanced machinery and technology solutions for the wood processing industry, announced the appointment of Clinten Butts as Regional Sales Manager – Wood, effective June 15.

In this role, Clinten will cover the West Coast region and report directly to Mike Johnson, Sales Director – Wood.

Clinten brings several years of dedicated experience in woodworking and industrial machinery sales, having built a career working alongside manufacturers, distributors, and end users across multiple territories, according to the company.

“Clinten’s appointment reflects Biesse America’s continued investment in building a team capable of delivering the expert guidance and responsive support that today’s woodworking customers demand,” the company said.

"With an extensive portfolio of CNC machining centers, edge banders, panel saws, and integrated software solutions, Biesse America serves a broad range of customers for manufacturing at any scale. Biesse America’s customer commitment extends well beyond the initial sale. The company’s after-sales infrastructure, including technical service, training, software support, and spare parts availability, is designed to keep customers productive and competitive over the long term. Clinten’s role will be central to connecting West Coast customers with this full range of resources and ensuring they receive the personalized attention Biesse is known for.”

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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