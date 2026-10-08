Beyond Wood: Whitewood’s Millwork Specialty

Whitewood Millwork in Dover, New Hampshire, has built its business by doing something that sounds unconventional for a woodworking shop: it doesn’t work with wood.

The company recently celebrated its 15th anniversary, marking more than a decade specializing in cellular PVC (polyvinyl chloride). From its 9,000-sq.-ft. hop in an old mill, Whitewood produces custom exterior millwork, including railings, pergolas, brackets, moldings, and other exterior trim applications for high-end homes throughout New England.

Although the material is different, the methods are familiar. Owner Josh Cilley says the shop relies on the same combination of traditional woodworking machinery, modern technology, and skilled craftsmanship found in a conventional millwork operation.

“We are an exterior millwork company, and we specialize in using PVC trim to make the products for the outside of a building. We try to make the outside of your building look unique and visually interesting, with the same quality standards that people are used to from traditional woodshops and cabinetmakers,” says Cilley.

Cilley leads a team of five full-time employees and a part-time salesperson. Employees understand both the capabilities and limitations of PVC, and they handle projects from raw material through finished product. That process begins with large PVC sheets that the shop converts into workable stock.

“Everything starts with PVC sheets that are 4’ wide by 16’ long and either 3/4” or 1” thick. It should look like wood when we’re done with it,” says Cilley.

Getting started

Originally from Barrington, New Hampshire, Cilley came to woodworking with a combination of cabinetmaking experience and a business degree from the University of New Hampshire. His interest in the craft started somewhat unexpectedly.

The shop uses traditional woodworking machinery

and tooling to produce its PVC millwork. These gable truss brackets are made of solid PVC which started

with flat sheets of the materia

“I needed art credit and stuck with it and really enjoyed it. When I got out of school, I found a cabinet company in York, Maine, and spent a few years working there,” he says.

That experience exposed Cilley to woodworking, laminate countertops, and exterior millwork. Eventually, he was ready for a new challenge and joined the Dover shop that would become Whitewood Millwork.

At the time, the business operated under the name David M. Coucher Woodright, although its namesake hadn’t owned the company for quite some time. In 2011, the owner decided to pursue another opportunity and offered Cilley the chance to take over the space.

Cilley had already spent a year operating a basement shop, making cabinets and furniture and taking on side work through a small company he called Maverick Cabinetry. The opportunity to take over an established shop, along with its equipment and lease, proved too good to pass up.

Cilley, along with friend and colleague Steve Richter, formed a partnership and purchased the tools and assumed the lease. They also made an early decision that would ultimately define the company, which was to focus on PVC usage.

“We knew from day one that’s what we wanted to do: go with PVC,” Cilley says.

The transition was gradual. For the first year, the shop continued accepting some woodwork because customers were still asking for it. But by 2013, woodwork had largely disappeared from the company’s workload.

Richter later stepped away from co-ownership and became the shop manager, remaining involved in the company’s day-to-day operations.

A regional specialty

Today, Whitewood’s primary customers are general contractors serving the residential market in Cape Cod, the suburbs west of Boston, coastal New Hampshire and southern coastal Maine. More recently, the shop has seen increased demand from New Hampshire’s Lakes Region and ski areas

“We’ve found that the vast majority of our clients are residential custom homebuilders. They’re doing high-end homes along the seacoast and the Lakes region, within about three hours from here.”

The shop also performs select commercial and institutional work, including historic replication projects in the Dover area and work for colleges updating existing buildings.

Whitewood previously handled installation and painting as well, but Cilley says narrowing the company’s scope has ultimately made the operation stronger.

“The more we said no to things, the better it’s been here in the shop. Those tasks have fallen under the umbrella of the general contractor, and the painting usually happens at the end of a project anyways, so we weren’t adding a lot of value when we were up there painting,” he says.

Cilley adds that a big part of the company’s role is communication at the jobsite. That can include taking measurements, discussing installation with contractors, and recommending design or fabrication changes before production begins.

“That allows us to recommend any tweaks to how something’s made, so that the whole process goes smoothly start to finish.”

Owner Josh Cilley (top) and craftsman Mike Chwascia (above).

From sheet stock to millwork

The shop maintains a substantial inventory of 4’ x 16’ PVC sheets. Some components can be milled directly from that stock, while others require glue-ups to achieve the necessary thickness.

“In woodworking, a lot of times you can order the size of lumber that you need, but in our case we’re starting out with material that’s either 3/4” thick or 1” thick, and often times we need to glue it up.”

The shop commonly laminates pieces using two-part methyl methacrylate adhesive (MMA), although PVC cement and instant adhesives have their place depending on the application. Once laminated, the material becomes the equivalent of rough lumber for Whitewood.

“The glued-up pieces are essentially our rough lumber. So, to get them smooth and squared, we send them through the molder. Then we’ve got something we can send to the shaper, put profiles on, because we have a smooth, consistent thickness.”

For exterior applications, PVC offers several obvious advantages over wood. It is resistant to rot and insects and requires less maintenance for homeowners. In the shop, its uniformity also presents opportunities.

“It’s a homogeneous material, so we’re not worried about grain direction, we’re not worried about knots. We get it in sheet form, which allows us to do larger curved parts in a more efficient manner than with wood.”

Heat also makes it possible to bend PVC in ways that would require more involved processes with wood.

But the material presents its own challenges. Its cellular core can become exposed during machining, leaving a porous surface that must be addressed before painting.

“One of the things about PVC material is that it’s very porous in the core. When we’re carving through it, a lot of times those air bubbles can be exposed, and it can feel kind of rough.”

The shop uses a brush sander for initial surface preparation, followed by hand sanding when necessary.

Another challenge is the flexibility of the material. A 16-foot sheet can be unwieldy when it is unsupported, particularly as it passes through stationary machinery, so the shop provides support on both sides of its machines when processing long parts.

“Every machine we’re going through, we need to have an infeed and outfeed that can support that material so it’s not flexing over the table. If you run a long piece through something like a table saw, it can actually get dangerous if it’s flopping around.”

The most significant issue, however, is thermal movement. PVC expands and contracts with temperature, something that becomes especially important in New England’s extreme seasonal swings. Proper installation is critical, and Cilley says inadequate fastening can allow movement to damage the material, particularly on long runs.

“The glue joint is going to be stronger than the material itself. A lot of material manufacturers are recommending more frequent fastening, glues as well as the mechanical fasteners to limit some of that.”

Whitewood has also found a way to reduce the amount of PVC land waste it sends to the landfill. A local lumberyard collects the scraps and returns them to the PVC manufacturer.

PVC offers several advantages over wood in exterior applications, according to Cilley.

The next shop

The next major step for Whitewood Millwork may be a new facility. Cilley says the company has acquired land and developed preliminary designs, but the project will require additional growth to become a reality.

“A new shop would allow us to expand our material handling capabilities, and some machinery that we can’t physically get into the door with the space we have right now and the floor. We’re on the second floor of an old mill building, so there’s a weight restriction that won’t be in place if we have a new shop and concrete floors.”

In the meantime, Cilley is looking to expand the workforce. The company is currently interviewing and hopes to increase its staff by about 50 percent over the next year or two.

“We have a great clientele, and we’d like to just offer them more and expedite some of the timelines.”

Cilley continues to attend industry events like the JLC Live in Providence and the International Woodworking Fair in Atlanta to monitor new materials and technologies.

“We specialize in PVC trim right now, but we’ve worked with various other materials, and we’ve kind of become a test kitchen for some of the new materials that hit the market. Different manufacturers will also send us material, so we can run it through our milling process, our bending process, and our turning process. We try to stay ahead of the curve with anything that might come out.”

Learn more at whitewoodmillwork.com.

What’s In the Shop Casolin table saw • Chicago Pneumatic & Ingersoll Rand air compressors • DeWalt chop saw, radial saw • Oneida, Dustek & JET dust collectors • Grizzly band saw, spindle sander • Hexagon CAD software • Infinity Tools router table • Invicta jointer • MicroJig push block • Mikron & Woodmaster molders • MotionCat CNC lathe • Omga chop saws • Performax & Quickwood sanders • Powermatic shaper, edge sander • Presto lift tables • Reliant band saw • SawStop table saws • Schultzform ovens • SCMI molder, planer & sander • Southworth lift table • TigerStop automated stop • Williams & Hussey molder