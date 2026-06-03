Beyond basic panel processing

CNC machines have become standard equipment in woodworking shops of all sizes. Since the mid-1990s, the technology has evolved from primarily high-volume production tools to versatile workstations valued for their ability to perform multiple operations — cutting, drilling, pocketing and edge forming — with a single setup.

No single machine meets every need. Each factory and even individual tasks within a factory may require different machine solutions. So, it is always a good idea to stay informed about the state of the marketplace and trends in machines and control software.

Panel processing machines designed to cut full sheets into individual parts anchor one end of the market. These machines use vacuum tables to hold panels without additional fixtures or clamps, making them ideal for plywood, medium-density fiberboard or plastic components such as cabinets, shelving and built-ins.

Smartshop 3 from Laguna Tools.

High-end models include the Smartshop 3 series from Laguna (lagunatools.com), available in bed sizes from 4-by-8 feet to 5-by-12 feet with a 12-hp spindle and rotary tool changer. Optional boring banks enable rapid shelf-hole drilling.

The Venture Cabinet Nesting machine from Techno CNC Systems (technocnc.com) features a 12-hp HSD automatic tool changer with an eight-position rotary carousel and a nine-spindle drill bank. Both spindles incorporate pneumatically operated dust collection hoods that concentrate air flow at the cutter, providing optimal dust collection performance.

Full-sheet machining has one drawback: Unloading parts and cleaning beds between sheets adds several minutes per cycle. For high-volume operations, conveyor systems can automatically remove parts and waste while the machine processes the next sheet, significantly improving output depending on run times and part quantities.

The A Series from C.R. Onsrud

Medium-sized shops can find cost-effective panel processors such as the A Series machines from C.R. Onsrud (cronsrud.com). Available with single- or 3-phase power and bed sizes from 4’ x 8 to 5’ x 12’, these machines feature 6-hp spindles and 10- or 12-position tool changers mounted on the back of the machine. Options include four- or nine-spindle drill backs for hardware holes, aggregate rings for additional milling operations and labeling systems.

Automated labeling represents a growing industry trend. While label printing has been available for years, operators traditionally applied labels during load/unload cycles. New robotic systems now print and apply labels during cutting operations, reducing errors and eliminating secondary tasks. Over the years, I have found that extra time spent adding operations at the machine is an investment that pays off as parts move down the assembly line.

Another emerging trend is the return of 4-by-4-foot industrial machines. As desktop CNCs have become more prolific, manufacturers recognize demand for smaller industrial-grade machines for specialized operations.

The Atomic model from Phantom CNC.

Companies producing boxes, cutting boards or similar items can use compact machines like the Atomic model from Phantom CNC (phantomcncsystems.com) for dedicated operations while reserving larger CNCs for general production.

The Atomic's small bed doesn't compromise features. The welded-frame machine includes a full vacuum table, tool changer, and optional roller hold-downs. A handheld pendant improves operator convenience.

Carbide 3D (carbide3d.com) has introduced the Shapeoko 5.1 Pro for fine detail 3D machining in wood, plastic and aluminum. The system includes CAD/CAM software without requiring separate licenses, allowing users to install it on multiple computers. Users can also run third-party software if preferred. Features include front-to-back openings that accommodate full sheets of material, a table with T-slots and clamps to secure workpieces, a bit-setter for tool changes, remote pendant control and built-in LED lighting. The machine is available with 2’ x 2’, 4’ x 2’, and 4’ x 4’ table sizes. Spindles are sold separately.

Thermwood (thermwood.com) has developed a manufacturing system that creates 3D forms from flat materials. The company's Cut Layer Additive System enables users to program and cut flat parts as horizontal slices of larger three-dimensional shapes. These parts are stacked to create hollow shells, with software providing connection points between layers for assembly.

The system works with standard sheet materials including plywood, MDF and plastics. The modeling software, paired with Thermwood's Model 45 3-axis CNC router, is designed to produce fixtures, shapes and molds faster and at lower cost than traditional manufacturing methods, according to the company.

While panel processing drives the design of most CNC machines, many shops also need to mill solid stock, from credenza legs to porch columns. These parts cannot be held or milled effectively on vacuum plenum tables. To address this, more manufacturers are offering a rotary index option.

ShopBot’s rotary indexer.

Rotary indexers, such as those from ShopBot (shopbottools.com), turn stock under the cutting tool to allow for full milling and carving through 360 degrees of rotation. These units turn stock like a lathe but slowly and by precise degrees of rotation, enabling turnings and carvings not possible on traditional lathes. Rotary indexers can also mill accurate mortises, though these require cleanup due to tapering.

Programming requires 3D modeling and a rotary-specific post processor, though the learning curve remains manageable. Some indexers mount temporarily to machine beds while others are built-in along one side within head reach.

For shops requiring regular solid wood machining beyond occasional rotary work, the market offers purpose-built CNCs for milling solid wood blanks and panel edges. While these machines share similar spindles, drives and controls with panel processors, their frames and beds differ significantly to accommodate physical clamping and direct vacuum holding through fixtures and pods.

The Comec MD Jamb 11X, available from Stiles Machinery.

These "machining centers" or "point-to-point" machines can mill multiple faces within a single program, unlike panel processors that typically work one face at a time. High-end models include multi-head machines like the Comec MD Jamb 11X from Stiles Machinery (stilesmachinery.com).

The Jamb 11X features 11 cutting axes across three multi-spindle heads and processes all six faces of held parts. There are four adjustable clamping rails along the bed to hold blanks up to 126 inches long. The machine uses parametric software supporting advanced data management. Most companies won’t need that level of machining capability, and there are plenty of options to fit their needs as well.

Flat-pack furniture manufacturers, for instance, need edge and face milling capabilities. Rather than processing full sheets, they cut multiple sheets in stacks at beam saws, then mount individual parts on vacuum pods, leaving five sides accessible for machining.

SCM’s Morbidelli m90.

The Morbedelli m90 point-to-point machine from SCM (scmgroup.com) uses adjustable pod arrays on rails to secure various part sizes and shapes for milling. It combines a standard routing spindle with a drill bank containing 21 vertical drills, 10 horizontal drills, and a scoring saw. This configuration enables efficient panel machining through mirrored processes based on selected locating pins. Space between clamping rails and pods allows the drill bank to reach all four edges.

These machines typically operate in pendular cycles: operators load one table side while the head machines parts on the other, minimizing cycle time and maximizing productivity. Safety gates, mats or light curtains prevent the head from crossing into the work zone until clear.

Biesse’s offers a range of machining centers for carrying out different types of operations with its Multi Pro series.

Five-axis machines have long been the standard for maximum flexibility in manufacturing, though they were traditionally used for organic parts such as stair volutes and molds. Biesse (biesse.com) has integrated true 5-axis heads with pod rails and holding fixtures in its Multi Pro series machines. These systems are designed to perform multiple operations with minimal changeover time between jobs. The same machine can handle milling, boring, nesting, and edge banding of shaped panels. It can also produce door and window frames, stairs, and various solid wood components. The Multi Pro series offers various sizes and configurations to meet different shop requirements.

Artificial intelligence is beginning to automate repetitive tasks in CNC manufacturing, following broader industry trends. While AI already assists with basic functions like predictive text on smartphones, its application in woodworking is evolving. EnRoute Software (thinksai.com) pioneered an early approach by enabling programmers to save material, tool and cut parameters for reuse, eliminating redundant data entry for each toolpath. Though not technically AI, this concept laid groundwork for systems that could record operator choices and suggest optimal settings automatically.

CNC machines can already sand parts using aggregates such as the Simolo sanding head from Benz Tooling (benztooling.com). These heads currently operate mechanically, but emerging technology will enable AI systems to monitor and control sanding processes. Integrated robotic vision and pressure sensors will provide the physical interfaces needed for AI to manage operations within the CNC machine environment, according to industry observers.

Manual entry of X, Y, and Z coordinates for each programming step is no longer necessary in modern manufacturing. AI consists of increasingly complex algorithms, similar to those that enable auto-programming of slots, pockets, and lettering in current CAD/CAM systems. While AI can eliminate repetitive tasks, human oversight remains essential to verify that system outputs are accurate and safe.

CNC capabilities in woodworking have advanced significantly, while programming software has become more accessible. Improvements span from design-to-machine information flow to robotic marking and labeling systems for part identification. Plant managers benefit from monitoring new marketplace developments and emerging trends in machine features and software.

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