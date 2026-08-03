Best foot forward

If you could have one wish for major tool makers to create any woodworking tool or accessory, anything at all, what would it be?

Did you say high-heel work boots? No? How about steel-toe Crocs? No again? (sigh) Honestly, neither did I. We may lack that kind of imagination, but folks out on the Internet of things are having a field day creating them with artificial intelligence.

My favorite has to be the Milwaukee and DeWalt adjustable-height stilettos. Powered by a Milwaukee M12 or DeWalt 20-volt battery, these will ensure you never need a ladder again. Or check this out: Working on the job site in August, you’ll be cool as a cucumber with a pair of trendy steel-toe flip-flops.

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Not sure why DeWalt and Milwaukee seem to be the favorite footwear brands for AI tinkerers. Personally, I’d enjoy stylin’ in my woodshop in a pair of Festool-green steel-toe Crocs, some comfy Makita-blue loafers, or perhaps a pair of SawStop SafetySandals that automatically retract my toes. The AI guys will probably get around to those eventually.

This is all in good fun, of course (and some of the fake commercials for these boots are incredibly funny), but here’s something you may not be aware of. Our favorite tool companies are starting to make footwear for the trades in a big way. DeWalt, Milwaukee, Black & Decker, Bosch, Makita and a few others have growing lines available now, although some are marketed only in Europe. I’ve checked out some of the offerings and they look pretty nice. I haven’t found any that require batteries, however.