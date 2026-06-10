Axalta launches Zencore cabinet coating system

Axalta Coating Systems has introduced Zencore, a cabinet coating system for high-volume manufacturers in North America.

Based on the chemistry of Axalta's Zenamel brand, Zencore reduces process complexity while improving throughput and cost efficiency, the company said. The system combines primer and enamel functionality, reducing coating steps from three to two.

"Zencore is designed for manufacturers who demand speed, consistency and efficiency," said Chris Bundy, sales manager at Axalta. "It delivers Zenamel performance in a streamlined system optimized for large production runs."

According to Axalta, the system offers:

• Improved efficiency through fewer products and steps, reducing SKU complexity and accelerating changeovers

• Higher yield with less waste through simplified application that reduces defects and rework

• Easy defect correction with reliable recoat ability

• Durable finish with clear-coat-level mar resistance and stable color performance

Zencore is made to stock and available now, the company said.

Visit Axalta Coating Systems at IWF booth No. C2446 and axalta.com.

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