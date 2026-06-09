AWI’s Education Foundation Distributes $80,000 in Scholarships
The Architectural Woodwork Institute Education Foundation (AWIEF) awarded scholarships totaling $80,000 to students preparing for careers in the architectural woodwork industry. The funds benefited 24 students from 12 schools. “As…
The Architectural Woodwork Institute Education Foundation (AWIEF) awarded scholarships totaling $80,000 to students preparing for careers in the architectural woodwork industry. The funds benefited 24 students from 12 schools.
"As part of a record-setting year, the AWIEF Board of Trustees awarded $80,000 in scholarships to 24 recipients, with an average award of $3,300 and a top award of $5,000," said Doug Hague, CEO of the Architectural Woodwork Institute. "All completed applications received funding from the board. Recipients included seven freshmen in secondary schools and 17 from post-secondary schools. Five women were among the scholarship recipients."
Learn more at awinet.org.
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