SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

AWI’s Education Foundation Distributes $80,000 in Scholarships

The Architectural Woodwork Institute Education Foundation (AWIEF) awarded scholarships totaling $80,000 to students preparing for careers in the architectural woodwork industry. The funds benefited 24 students from 12 schools. “As…

Woodshop News Editors

The Architectural Woodwork Institute Education Foundation (AWIEF) awarded scholarships totaling $80,000 to students preparing for careers in the architectural woodwork industry. The funds benefited 24 students from 12 schools.

"As part of a record-setting year, the AWIEF Board of Trustees awarded $80,000 in scholarships to 24 recipients, with an average award of $3,300 and a top award of $5,000," said Doug Hague, CEO of the Architectural Woodwork Institute. "All completed applications received funding from the board. Recipients included seven freshmen in secondary schools and 17 from post-secondary schools. Five women were among the scholarship recipients."

Learn more at awinet.org.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
Related Stories
Osborne Wood Products Schedules Third Annual Founder’s Day for July 9
NewsOsborne Wood Products Schedules Third Annual Founder’s Day for July 9Woodshop News Editors
Cabinet Makers Association Awards 2026 Scholarship
NewsCabinet Makers Association Awards 2026 ScholarshipWoodshop News Editors
IWF 2026 Draws 84 Entries for Challengers Award Competition
NewsIWF 2026 Draws 84 Entries for Challengers Award CompetitionWoodshop News Editors
New Router Table Fence from Woodpeckers
NewsNew Router Table Fence from WoodpeckersWoodshop News Editors
Tresco Adds FlexTape SMD
NewsTresco Adds FlexTape SMDWoodshop News Editors
Jeffrey Alexander Introduces the Ogden Collection
NewsJeffrey Alexander Introduces the Ogden CollectionWoodshop News Editors

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest