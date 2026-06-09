AWI’s Education Foundation Distributes $80,000 in Scholarships

"As part of a record-setting year, the AWIEF Board of Trustees awarded $80,000 in scholarships to 24 recipients, with an average award of $3,300 and a top award of $5,000," said Doug Hague, CEO of the Architectural Woodwork Institute. "All completed applications received funding from the board. Recipients included seven freshmen in secondary schools and 17 from post-secondary schools. Five women were among the scholarship recipients."