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AWI Adds Wood Veneer Training and Credential Course

The Architectural Woodwork Institute has introduced a wood veneer training and credential course to its AWI iS (Industry Solutions) suite of online education and training resources. The course, “Wood Veneer…

Woodshop News Editors

The Architectural Woodwork Institute has introduced a wood veneer training and credential course to its AWI iS (Industry Solutions) suite of online education and training resources.

The course, “Wood Veneer 101”, consists of 13 modules, including an exam, and offers a credential upon successful completion issued by the AWI.

“The ‘Wood Veneer 101’ course provides a comprehensive introduction to wood veneer, guiding learners through the materials, manufacturing processes, design applications, and production techniques used in architectural woodworking, cabinetry, and furniture,” said AWI CEO Doug Hague.

“Participants will explore veneer species, figures, slicing methods, leaf and panel matching, veneer preparation, face assembly, backers, adhesives, pressing methods, and panel construction while gaining insight into industry best practices and quality standards.”

Learn more at awinet.org.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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