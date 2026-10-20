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AWFS Opens Entries for 2027 Fresh Wood Student Competition

The Association of Woodworking & Furnishings Suppliers (AWFS) has opened entries for its biennial Fresh Wood student furniture competition, which will be held during the 2027 AWFS Fair, July 13-15…

Woodshop News Editors

The Association of Woodworking & Furnishings Suppliers (AWFS) has opened entries for its biennial Fresh Wood student furniture competition, which will be held during the 2027 AWFS Fair, July 13-15 in Las Vegas.

The competition is open to high school and post-secondary students ages 16-35 enrolled in accredited woodworking or related programs. There is no entry fee, and applications will be accepted through April 15, 2027.

For 2027, Fresh Wood will revive its Sports & Games special theme, last featured in 2019. Students are encouraged to design and build projects inspired by sports and recreational activities, including sporting equipment, game tables, chess sets, fishing and hunting equipment, canoes, and other related products.

Learn more at awfsfair.org.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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