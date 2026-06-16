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AWFS Fair launches GlassWind America trade show

The Association of Woodworking & Furnishings Suppliers (AWFS) announced the launch of GlassWind America, a trade show for the glass, window, facade and container glass industries, that will debut alongside…

Woodshop News Editors

The Association of Woodworking & Furnishings Suppliers (AWFS) announced the launch of GlassWind America, a trade show for the glass, window, facade and container glass industries, that will debut alongside the AWFS Fair, July 13-15, 2027, in Las Vegas.

GlassWind America 2027 will bring together manufacturers, technology suppliers, processors, architects, fabricators and other industry professionals focused on business development and North American market expansion.

The B2B event will showcase the supply chain across flat glass, container glass, windows, doors, facades, and related sectors. The show aims to strengthen business connections between North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East while providing access to regional buyers, distributors, manufacturers, and developers.\

"GlassWind America represents an exciting expansion for the AWFS Fair and a strategic opportunity to bring together industries that are becoming increasingly interconnected through technology, manufacturing, materials and design," said Bob Brown, AWFS president and executive vice president of Royal Plywood Co. "By creating a dedicated international platform focused on the glass and facade industries, we are opening new doors for collaboration, innovation and business growth throughout North America."

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