Ash holds steady despite emerald ash borer concerns

Ash sales remain healthy despite ongoing concerns over the spread of the emerald ash borer (EAB), according to suppliers interviewed by Woodshop News. Suppliers say the species remains attractive because of its price point, grain pattern, and color, while availability remains strong even as ash tree losses continue to mount.

Carl Mahlstedt of Goosebay Sawmill & Lumber in Chichester, N.H., which sources ash lumber locally and from the Midwest, says availability remains high and demand continues to be positive.

“The lumber is still very popular. We can still get wide widths and long lengths, and surprisingly the price hasn’t moved too much. It seems like everything is up a little now, but I don’t know that it’s because of the scarcity. I think it’s more of a sign of the times,” says Mahlstedt.

Availability remains strong

He adds that the species remains available in a variety of thicknesses and that sales have remained steady.

“As far as availability goes, it’s still available in different thicknesses and remains very popular. We’ve been selling a decent amount for many years, and there’s nothing that I can see that’s changing because of the ash borer, at least not yet.”

Mahlstedt says ash also provides an economical alternative to red and white oak.

“The grain pattern is very similar to oak, but it doesn’t have that red oak color that people seem to be tired of. Ash gives you that same durability and grain pattern with a different color. It’s always been one of my favorites because of the price point. Plus, I think it looks a lot nicer than red oak, so it’s something I’ll always offer as an alternative.”

The species is particularly common in interior applications, including cabinetry, shelving, and furniture.

“It’s used mostly for cabinetry, built-in shelving, and furniture. It’s a really durable option, and you can either stain it or leave it clear. It has some nice character when you keep it clear.”

Long-term concerns remain

Mahlstedt says the long-term impact of the EAB remains a concern, particularly given the species’ versatility.

“They had quarantines in New Hampshire for a long time, but they eventually lifted them because there wasn’t much they could do. There’s basically nothing they can do to stop it anyway, at least from what I’ve heard. Hopefully there will be new developments.”

The EAB is an invasive wood-boring beetle from Asia that has caused the death and decline of tens of millions of ash trees in North America. First detected in southeast Michigan in 2002, the pest continues to spread despite quarantines and other control efforts. It was detected in Washington state in August, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

Interest grows in some markets

Matt Ronsani of Berkshire Products in Sheffield, Mass., says interest in ash has increased moderately in recent years, and availability has not been an issue despite the EAB’s significant impact in his region.

“As far as the EAB, I’m not so concerned about it now. We’re getting a lot more ash logs coming in. In this part of the country, crews are going through the woods removing dead ash and harvesting what they can, so they’re being pretty vigilant about it. But obviously, it has spread quite a bit here,” says Ronsani.

“We’re getting good lengths and widths for what we do because we focus on the live-edge market. It works well for our needs. It’s a really good wood to work with, and I like it personally. If anything, ash may have become a little more popular. I’m seeing more people interested in ash than I did four or five years ago.”

Ronsani says ash is particularly well suited for countertops and cabinetry.

“For live-edge work, it’s really good for countertop applications. It has excellent density. On the lumber side, most of it is used for cabinetry.”

Like Mahlstedt, Ronsani also sees ash as a cost-effective substitute for white oak.

“I have a couple of customers who use ash in place of white oak when the customer is more price-conscious. Ash can cost half, or even a third, of what white oak costs in a similar application. It works well because it can provide some of the same grain and color characteristics.”

Ash in 4/4 FAS was quoted at a starting price of $5.55 per board foot, with pricing varying by supplier and region.