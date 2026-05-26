Apollo Sprayers will showcase advanced HVLP finishing systems

Apollo Sprayers, a manufacturer of HVLP electric painting systems, will demonstrate its Power VS and Precision series turbine-powered spray systems at the 2026 IWF. The company says its equipment can spray stains, clear finishes and high-viscosity waterborne polyurethanes without thinning.

Apollo's turbine-powered systems deliver more than 80 percent transfer efficiency, according to the company, reducing coating usage by up to 40 percent compared with conventional spray methods.

Booth visitors can watch system demonstrations, explore cabinet and millwork finishing applications, and consult with company representatives about material costs and finish quality.

"Our goal at IWF is simple: help finishers see what HVLP can really do," said John Darroch, Apollo's president and CEO. "Our systems are designed to improve efficiency, reduce waste and deliver the high-quality finishes professionals demand."

Apollo Sprayers has manufactured spray finishing equipment since 1966.

Visit Apollo Sprayers at IWF booth No. B6453 and hvlp.com.

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