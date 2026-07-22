An invitation to an innovation tour

Ready for an all-new exclusive IWF show floor guided tour connecting you with the latest technology, automation, and innovations shaping woodworking’s future ... and yours? Then you’re ready for IWF’s all-new Wood Industry Innovation Tours.

Guided tours are scheduled for Aug. 25 and 26. Learn more and register here.

What Is IWF Atlanta?

Everything the Woodworking Industry Under One Roof

North America’s largest woodworking trade show brings together machinery, materials, supplies, software, and services for manufacturers, professional woodworkers, and related industries.

Education That Drives Results

Gain practical insights through expert-led seminars and conference sessions focused on improving productivity, profitability, workforce development, and manufacturing operations.

Live Technology in Action

Watch the latest machinery, automation, tools, and finishing equipment demonstrated live by industry experts throughout the exhibit halls.

Discover New Products and Solutions

Compare thousands of innovative products, materials, technologies, and services from established global manufacturers and emerging companies.

Build New Business Opportunities

Meet with exhibitors, suppliers, distributors, and industry professionals from across North America and around the world to develop new partnerships and expand your business.

Network with Industry Leaders