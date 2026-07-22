An invitation to an innovation tour
IWF offers exclusive guided tours of the Wood Industry Innovation Tours on August 25 and 26, showcasing the latest technology and innovations in woodworking.
Ready for an all-new exclusive IWF show floor guided tour connecting you with the latest technology, automation, and innovations shaping woodworking’s future ... and yours? Then you’re ready for IWF’s all-new Wood Industry Innovation Tours.
Guided tours are scheduled for Aug. 25 and 26. Learn more and register here.
What Is IWF Atlanta?
Everything the Woodworking Industry Under One Roof
North America’s largest woodworking trade show brings together machinery, materials, supplies, software, and services for manufacturers, professional woodworkers, and related industries.
Education That Drives Results
Gain practical insights through expert-led seminars and conference sessions focused on improving productivity, profitability, workforce development, and manufacturing operations.
Live Technology in Action
Watch the latest machinery, automation, tools, and finishing equipment demonstrated live by industry experts throughout the exhibit halls.
Discover New Products and Solutions
Compare thousands of innovative products, materials, technologies, and services from established global manufacturers and emerging companies.
Build New Business Opportunities
Meet with exhibitors, suppliers, distributors, and industry professionals from across North America and around the world to develop new partnerships and expand your business.
Network with Industry Leaders
Make meaningful face-to-face connections with peers, customers, and decision-makers through networking events and conversations that can lead to long-term business and career growth.