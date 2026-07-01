Altendorf will celebrate milestone at IWF

2026 is a milestone year for Altendorf: the company celebrates 120 years of a brand and machine-building history that has shaped modern panel and solid wood processing like few others. Since 1906, Altendorf sliding table saws have been part of everyday craftwork in workshops around the world – and in North America, Altendorf America has been the local face of that commitment since 1984.

At IWF 2026, Altendorf America will bring its full machine range to Atlanta

“120 years of Altendorf stand for the evolution from machine pioneer to trusted partner on equal terms,” the company said. “Many shops run Altendorf machines every single day — and that is exactly where the company anchors its development: with solutions shaped by real workshop practice, focused on intuitive operation, short setup times, and maximum productivity.

“Under the campaign theme ‘120 Years of Altendorf — From Pioneer to the Craftsman’s Best Friend’, Altendorf America invites visitors to experience the full machine range live at Booth B7972. “

As part of the anniversary, Altendorf has launched the campaign #Altendorf120 — “Share Your Altendorf Moment”, where customers and users can submit their personal Altendorf story at altendorf.com/en-us/lp/120.

The Altendorf F 35 sliding table saw will be the centerpiece of this year’s IWF appearance. Altendorf will also feature the latest version of Hand Guard, the AI-supported optical safety assistance system for sliding table saws, the F 45 slider, and the K 36 and F 5 edge banders

“This is the most important platform we have in North America and in our 120th year, we are showing up with the strongest machine lineup we have ever brought to an American trade show. It’s a moment to show customers, both new and long-standing, exactly what Altendorf stands for: quality you can count on, day in and day out,” added Darren McCarthy, Managing Director of Altendorf America.

For more information, booth appointments, and free show tickets, visit altendorf.com/en-us/lp/iwf26.

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