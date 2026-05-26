Altendorf presents new F 30 sliding table saw

Altendorf has introduced the F 30, a sliding table saw designed for small to midsize woodworking businesses. The machine fills the gap between the company's F 25 and F 35 models.

The F 30 builds on Altendorf's WA-8/80 series and targets businesses seeking precision saws at lower price points than the company's premium models.

The saw features a five-sided tubular frame and a ribbed cast iron table. Its 3,200-millimeter double roller carriage uses Altendorf's guidance system, with a chrome-plated round bar for accessories.

Altendorf offers three F 30 variants:

Type 1 includes a main motor, three speed settings, and an analog cutting width display.

Type 2 adds digital displays, motorized adjustments, a rip fence with digital cutting width display up to 1,300 millimeters, and an integrated scoring unit for coated materials.

Type 3 features CNC controls with an electrically driven rip fence. An optional DIGIT L digital length display is available for measurement tracking.

All models include main motors up to 7.5 kilowatts, three speed options and the Pro-Lock quick-change tool system. Optional scoring units are available for clean cuts in coated panels.

The F 30's controls are positioned for visibility and accessibility. Digital displays vary by model.

Learn more at IWF booth No. B7972 and altendorf.com.

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