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AkzoNobel Expands Chemcraft Line with AquaSilk Waterborne Coatings

AkzoNobel Wood Finishes has introduced AquaSilk, a new waterborne coatings portfolio under its Chemcraft brand, designed for professional and industrial wood finishers seeking low-VOC solutions without sacrificing performance. The launch…

Woodshop News Editors

AkzoNobel Wood Finishes has introduced AquaSilk, a new waterborne coatings portfolio under its Chemcraft brand, designed for professional and industrial wood finishers seeking low-VOC solutions without sacrificing performance.

The launch includes the 200 Series and 400 Series coating systems, along with supporting products for applications including cabinetry, furniture, architectural millwork, and refinishing. Available in both clear and pigmented systems, the coatings are engineered to deliver durability, appearance, and ease of application while reducing odor and VOC emissions.

"The AquaSilk range is designed to give wood finishers the confidence to choose waterborne without feeling they have to compromise," said Ron Cooper, North America Market Segment Manager, Chemcraft Brand & Furniture at AkzoNobel Wood Finishes.

For more information, visit Chemcraft AquaSilk.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor
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