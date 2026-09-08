ACSP Offering Guided Tours of KBIS/IBS

Registration is now open for KBIS/IBS 2027, and the Association of Closet and Storage Professionals (ACSP) is giving its members an opportunity to get the inside scoop on all things closets while making the most of the two of the industry’s largest events.

ACSP will host three members-only activities February 1–3, 2027, in Las Vegas, beginning with a full-day conference on Monday, Feb. 1, followed by guided tours of the KBIS/IBS show floor focused specifically on closets and design.

“KBIS/IBS is an incredible show, but there is so much to see that it can be overwhelming,” said Jenna Shock, president of ACSP. “We want to help our members navigate the show through the lens of the closet and storage industry — connecting them with relevant products, ideas, trends and people they might otherwise miss.”