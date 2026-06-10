Able World Trading to showcase Baltic birch plywood

Able World Trading will feature Baltic birch plywood at the International Woodworking Fair, August 25-28 in Atlanta.

Baltic birch plywood is made entirely from birch veneers in both the core and face layers. This hardwood multi-ply construction creates a durable product with a void-free core that provides strong screw-holding power, according to the company.

The plywood's resistance to humidity and moisture helps prevent warping compared with other plywood types. Its light color and smooth surface make it suitable for furniture, cabinets and other applications.

Able World Trading imports Baltic birch plywood directly from mills and offers various specifications. The plywood is available for exterior (water boiling proof) and interior (no added formaldehyde) applications. Film-faced, UV-coated and non-slip surface options are also available.

Baltic birch plywood imported to the United States meets EPA CARB Phase 2 and TSCA Title VI standards for ultra-low formaldehyde emissions, making it suitable for use in schools, offices and residential spaces. The panels come in sizes including 4 by 8 feet, 5 by 5 feet and 10 by 5 feet. Thicknesses range from one-eighth inch (3 mm) to 1.25 inches (30 mm).

Visit Able World Trading LLC at IWF booth No. C623 and ableworldtrading.com

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