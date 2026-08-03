A stroll down the cedar aisle

Cedars are among the most versatile wood species available to woodworkers, offering a blend of workability, durability, and affordability.

Popular varieties include Western red cedar (Thuja plicata), Northern white cedar (Thuja occidentalis), and Alaska yellow cedar (Cupressus nootkatensis), along with several other species.

Cedars are highly valued for their natural resistance to rot and insects, alongside their generally accessible price point.

“With the cedars, the biggest thing is they’re a softer, easier-to-work-with species, usually not as expensive, that holds up and weathers well,” says Luke Zale of Rare Woods USA in Mexico, Maine who carries six cedar varieties.

“For general use, the aromatic and western red cedar are the two big ones. The eastern white cedar is pretty much taken up by the shingle shake industry, so I don’t even try to carry it.”

Western red cedar is considered the industry standard for outdoor garden beds, small furniture projects, and other applications where moisture and insect resistance are crucial. Aromatic cedar is primarily used for interior projects like blanket chests and closet linings, while Alaska yellow cedar is favored by a specialized customer base.

Alaskan cedar

“The Alaska cedar is a good one. People love that species,” says Zale. "It has a light-yellow tone, it's very clear, and available in decent sizes. It's big in the instrument world.”

Zale's collection also includes Japanese cedar (Cryptomeria japonica), Himalayan (Cedrus deodara), and Spanish cedar (Cedrela odorata), each catering to niche applications.

Japanese cedar

“Japanese cedar is an up-and-coming species for us,” says Zale. “It’s kind of in-between eastern white cedar and western red cedar, so it has not-as-good rot resistance and pest resistance, but it’sfairly clear.”

Himalayan cedar is noted for being strong and durable but is typically only available in narrow widths. Spanish cedar remains a popular choice for cigar humidors due to its dimensional stability and mild aroma, according to Zale.