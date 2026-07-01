In today’s kitchen designs, few features command more attention than the range hood. This eye-level feature is the centerpiece in most great layouts, and it just got a significant boost. Elias Woodwork, known to professionals as THE one-stop resource for frameless cabinetry and premium refacing products, has added modern range hoods to their expanding product lines.

Available in both wood and thermofoil finishes, the new collection blends contemporary styling with practical functionality and manufacturing flexibility. These range hoods are available in a curated selection of modern styles designed to meet cabinet customers’ growing demand for clean, contemporary kitchen aesthetics. Each design is available in four standard widths that can also be customized to suit specific kitchen layouts and design preferences.

Customization is central to the program. Designers and woodshops can specify wood stain, painted wood, or rigid thermofoil finishes, while also mixing materials and colors for truly distinctive combinations. The bottom skirt section and body can each feature different finishes, allowing for added visual contrast and personalization that complements surrounding cabinetry and millwork.

Beyond aesthetics, the collection was engineered with installation efficiency in mind. Every hood includes a customized wall-mounted frame system that allows the hood to slide securely into place for faster, more reliable installation. Each frame can accommodate multiple Broan NuTone blower options, providing dependable ventilation performance from one of North America’s most recognized ventilation manufacturers. The hoods can also be configured for either exterior venting or optional ductless recirculation applications.

The launch of the range hood collection reflects Elias Woodwork’s broader commitment to helping kitchen builders and woodshops simplify sourcing while expanding their design capabilities. Known throughout the industry for their vast product selection and commitment to quality, the company supplies cabinet doors and drawer fronts in wood, thermofoil, and laminate, along with custom cabinet boxes, drawer boxes, pullouts, moldings, accessories, and finishing services.

Supporting this continued growth is Elias Woodwork’s new manufacturing facility dedicated to AOS Elite (Assemble On Site) custom cabinets. Equipped with advanced manufacturing technology and energy-efficient systems, the facility enhances production capacity while supporting the company’s focus on precision, efficiency, and sustainability.

For more than forty years, Elias Woodwork has helped industry professionals across North America deliver high-quality cabinetry that balance craftsmanship, functionality, and style. With the addition of its new modern range hood collection, the company is giving kitchen builders and designers another way to create complete, coordinated kitchen environments that stand out in today’s market.