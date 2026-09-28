A new angle on routing

Shapers are fantastic tools. Like router tables on steroids, there’s almost nothing they can’t do. They’re workhorses that can handle hundreds of feet of stock in a day, and use cutters large enough for even heavy millwork. One of their most useful features, however, is a tilting head capable of producing complicated profiles.

On the downside, they’re big, require a decent bit of shop-floor real estate, and are expensive. Prices vary greatly, but a decent one will start at just under $2,000 and climb rapidly from there. But, if you have a large operation and need what they can do, they’re an excellent investment.

But what if you don’t need the heavy-duty aspect of a shaper, or simply don’t need one for frequent use, but would still like the luxury of tilted cutting? A new tool from Sauter, a Germany-based manufacturer, does just that by taking a shaper’s tilting feature and putting it into a table-based router lift.

Distributed in the U.S. exclusively by MicroJig, the Sauter OFL3.0 Pivoting Router Lift is sized to fit typical router tables with a 9-1/4" x 11-3/4" plate cutout, making it drop-in compatible with most tables. The lift functions pretty much like those you’re already used to, utilizing a removable crank to operate the lift mechanism. The tilt function ranges from -5 degrees to 50 degrees, with presets at common angles. Leaving the mechanism set at vertical, it functions like a regular router table.

At $1,600 it isn’t cheap, but the included 2-hp variable-speed router, a 3/8" aluminum mounting plate, both 1/4" and 1/2" collets, magnetic throat plates, wrenches and an undermount dust shield soften the sticker shock. Still, it’s less expensive than a good shaper.